Kudos, knocks as Dare clocks one in office

One year since Sunday Dare took office as Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development on 21 August 2019, stakeholders surmised the veteran journalist is yet to deliver on some of his promises partly due to challenges occasioned by the novel COVID-19 pandemic, report MORAKINYO ABODUNRIN and OLALEKAN OKUSAN.

Hours after his swearing-in as Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, pledged to give equal attention to all portfolios under his purview in the ministry in tandem with contemporary demands. Over the years, stakeholders in the sporting sector have always lamented the attention given to football by successive ministers to the detriment of other sports but hoped Dare would dare to be different and walk his talk.

Prince Wale Oladunjoye, a former Principal Special Assistant on Grassroots Sports Development to former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Raji Fashola (SAN), is of the view that the minister has lofty plans for sports but COVID-19 has affected the operation of the ministry for over five months.

“Though Mr. Sunday Dare has spent one year in office, it would be unfair to score him in a full year when in actual fact he had spent less than six months due to COVID-19,” observed Oladunjoye .“I salute the courage of the minister on a good number of his ideas and initiatives to change the face of sports in the country.

“But all these would not be achieved if we don’t pay deliberate attention to grassroots sports which is the bedrock of sports in any nation; what has happened to school sports in the country?” Oladunjoye said.

Oladunjoye, who is the President of Nigerian Triathlon Union (NTU), continued: “The minister has indeed brought good ideas to sports in the country but he has to look for selfless persons to carry out those initiatives.

“Men and women that can look into his face to say the truth; the minister needs support to execute his plans but a good number of people around him now are scurrying for favours and neglecting the job he has to deliver to Nigerians.”

Incidentally, veteran sports journalist and broadcaster, Tayo Balogun agreed that Dare is like a round peg in a round hole as well as one of the shinning lights under the current dispensation, adding the former executive commissioner at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is on the right part.

“The minister of youth and sports development is one of the positives of this government,” noted by the broadcaster known for his crisp analysis. “I think the foundation the minister is laying would enhance development and enable us to compete better in major sporting events.

“It is to his credit that he listens to suggestions and has the capacity to analyse situations and take the right decisions. I have little doubt in my mind that Sunday Dare if he continues on the path he has chosen, will move our sport to greater heights.”

But famed sports journalist, Ikedi Isiguzo, said Dare has to be different in his style and approach in executing some of his lofty ideas lest he would not achieve much.

“The minister needs to give direction and focus to his lofty ideas, explained the erudite columnist.“ There is a need for focus within that direction.

“Sports is vast, and so are the issues with youth; I would want to see him generate the synergy of youth and sports to a certain visible direction. He has been strong on policy formulations, but he tends to work with crowds that are still not representative of the depths and breadths of the issues.

“Moves like renovations of the stadiums in Abuja and Lagos are meaningless without activities that would save them from another deterioration,” warned the former Editorial Board chairman of Vanguard Newspaper.

Yet Director Digital Sports Africa, Emeka Enyadike, believes Dare is a listening minister but counselled: “The minister must focus on laying the foundation for long-term results where we can look beyond the Tokyo Olympics and begin to prepare for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 and with it a framework for all sporting codes to build similar projects.

“I will advise him to do away with too many committees and look to bring on board a lot more consultants and technocrats, subject-matter experts to chart a new course that will lead to more Public-Private Partnership-led development of infrastructure, especially Stadia. Also, he should look at how sports federations can operate with a great deal more independence and sustainability.”

At a time most sports federations under his watch befuddled with one crisis or the other, another veteran journalist and former Sports Editor of Tribune newspaper, Ade Somefun, said Dare must thread with caution in his dealings especially in resolving some of the on-going crises within the set up.

Somefun said matter-of-factly: “When he was sworn in, he came out with a four-point agenda: infrastructure, grassroots development, athletes’ welfare and sports as a business in partnership with some private sector organisations.

“If you ask me, he started well but l believes it will take some time before we actually see good results.

“Grassroots development is still a far cry as this Covid pandemic has put a paid to any meaningful achievement in this sector but he has been able to partner with some private sector organisations in the bid to move sports forward.

“But I will like him to solve the conflicts in the sports federations as some were creations of the ministry; and the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) readily come to mind.

“Also, if our athletes are to make any headway, their coaches must be trained and retrained. So I appeal to him to see that these coaches go for training courses abroad. Funding is key to sports, so he should use his good offices to see that the sports budget is increased to meet up with what’s on ground.”

From the ivory tower came kudos for Dare as former Nigerian international tennis star and US-based don, Sadiq Abubakar Abdullahi, hailed the minister for steps taken so far in moving sports forward.

Abdullahi said: “The engagement of the public and the organized private sector in this effort is impressive. He has always believed there is a need for the input of sports stakeholders if we must address and correct the lingering problems facing sports development, improvement and sustainability in Nigeria. To sustain the gains he has made, the minister should revisit all his declarations and decisions and identify individuals who will guide him through the next couple of years. The implementation of his projects will determine his legacy.”

Ditto former chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Kweku Tandor who reckoned that the minister has raised the profile of sports in the country by giving the sector the much needed business orientation.

Tandor said: “In the last one year Sunday Dare has brought a renewed drive to get things right in the Sports Sector. Of particular note is his commitment to get a proper and sustainable sports industry started in the country. He has also been successful in getting as many sports stakeholder groups involved in working to move the sector forward. The face of sports is changing for the better since his assumption in office. People are beginning to see the possibilities inherent in making the sports sector vibrant and there is a lot more interest from the corporate sector.”

But Dare did not escape the hammer of former chairman of Gombe Football Association and firebrand social critic, Gara-Gombe Shuaib, who stated that the minister was not prepared for the office.

“Apparently the minister is not prepared for the portfolio given to him as a minister of the Federal Republic,” explained Gombe.

“He has engaged in the trial and error system of managing our sports; he wanted to digitalise sports administration in a country where even the analogue management is characterised by corruption, capacity deficit, mutual distrust, polarised stakeholders, infrastructural deficit and lack of funding.

“His inability to clean up the rotten system and fight corruption will be his greatest problem.

“The minister is interested more in promoting himself; and to some extent, a little bit biased and political in his decision.

“He must refocus and stop listening to sycophants and those that surround him are either not all efficient or lack the resume to advise him,” stressed Shuaib.

Speaking in the same vein, former international and a senior lecturer at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Dr. Gloria Obajimi, said the minister needs to surround himself with sincere people.

She echoed: “Since assuming office, the minister has been faced with systemic issues being legacies left behind by his predecessors. These issues are too entrenched and he needs people around him who are sincere and committed to change in order to move forward.

“What the minister is doing at the moment are very welcomed, encouraging creditable individuals and organizations as partners for what can be described as top end issues.

“But change has to focus on grassroots sports in the provision of facilities and trained personnel; he can select some states for pilot programmes,” advised the Olympian.