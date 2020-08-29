Kure to FG: end Southern Kaduna killings or else…

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Vision Pioneer Throneroom (Trust) Ministry Kafanchan Apostle Emmanuel Kure has challenged the Federal Government to arrest the senseless bloodshed in Southern Kaduna before it leads to revolution.

He said as a priest, people ask him to buy arms for them.

“They are calling on their Pastors to take part of the offerings and buy arms for them to defend themselves. That is the level of despair. People are no longer afraid,” he said.

The clergy, who was guest Speaker at the grand finale of the prayers and indoors protest sessions by Southern Kaduna Indigenes at ECWA Goodnews Church in Kaduna, said the present situation, if not arrested, may lead to revolution.

He warned people would be forced to come out and defend themselves against the armed militia.

Kure lamented despite the presence of armed soldiers deployed by the Federal Government, the bloody crises in the communities remain unabated.

According to him: “I want to warn now also, that the Southern Kaduna is waiting for an explosion that would bring people out in a mass protest.

“For the first time in my life I want to tell the Fulani you have gotten your vengeance leave the Southern Kaduna people alone. They are already pained.

“Though the Fulani are victims of their illiterate leaders, I’m saying this because the Fulani don’t have leaders. If they have they should have done something to stop the bloodshed in Southern Kaduna.

“I want to challenge the Fulani leaders to find solution to this problem. Let them meet with their literate leaders and not the illiterate ones.

“I think the old negotiation under the colonial era has become archaic. We have to make them understand that all Nigerians and other ethnic groups have a right in Nigeria as a nation to live.”

The cleric argued the problems in Southern Kaduna have gone beyond negotiation, pointing out “we hold peace meeting without inviting those people whose relations were killed”.

The clergy also warned President Muhammadu Buhari and other politicians need to stop speaking for the Fulani if they are serious in resolving the problems in the Country and the age long Southern Kaduna crisis.

Kure, who is also the National Secretary Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), suggested a national conversation where Nigerians can talk to one another.