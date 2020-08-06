KWAM 1 collaborates with Teni, Toby Grey on new EP

By Samson Unamka

Fuji music star, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka KWAM 1, has collaborated with singing sensations, Teni Makanaki and Toby Grey on his forthcoming EP.

The Fuji maestro announced his new musical project with a fresh single, “Awade”.

Investigations gathered revealed that aside from KWAM 1’s collaboration with Teni Makanaki and Toby Grey, the singer has also engaged the services of one of the leading music producers, Mystro, for the entitled ‘Fuji the Sound EP.’

Following the release of the first single from the forthcoming album, the ‘Fuji the Sound EP’ is expected to hit music shelves on August 21 across the world.

K1 currently enjoys musical success which spans several decades.

According to sources, the EP will be a compilation of six songs that have been worked on in the last two years. “K1 had been tweaking and experimenting with different sounds, and languages to arrive at the project that is billed for release in 2020,” a source close to the musician disclosed.

