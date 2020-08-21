KWAM 1 partners real estate firm for Mayegun royal court

By Gbenga Bada

Fuji music legend and Mayegun of Yoruba Land, King Wasiu Ayinde Anifowoshe Marshal, has partnered a real estate company to begin a commercial housing project, Mayegun royal court.

Situated in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state, KWAM 1 laid the foundation of the housing project on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in the presence of dignitaries and managers of Proptix Homes.

According to KWAM 1’s spokesperson, Kunle Rasheed, “the new nineteen (19) duplexes housing project which is directly opposite the Ojusagbola Court residence of K1 is basically for commercial purpose and will be sold to the public.

“When completed, the housing project will be a spectacular Spanish-style palace, with a gilded roof, stunning facade and intricately decorated wall in a serene environment of GRA Ijebu Ode,” Rasheed noted.

Rasheed went on, “For K1, the essence of the building project is to attract development to Ijebuland in particular and also provide quality housing units that can be compared with the best all over the world.”

The property is billed to be completed in October 2021.