Kwara Commissioner for Special Duties resigns

The Commissioner for Special Duties in Kwara State, Aisha Ahman-Patigi, on Friday announced her resignation from the cabinet of the governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Mrs Ahman-Pategi announced the resignation in a statement she personally signed, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

She noted in the statement that life is in phases and having enjoyed the political terrain with the governor, it was now time for her to leave and focus on new ideals.

“I, Aisha Ahman-Pategi, the outgoing Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties, effective from today, Friday 28, Aug. 2020, humbly wish to formally announce my resignation from the cabinet of His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“I wish to thank God Almighty for giving me the grace and opportunity to serve as Commissioner for Local Government and now exiting as Commissioner for Special Duties, serving my fellow Kwarans and representing Pategi Local Government in our drive to better the lot of Kwarans.

“Life is in phases and I’m bold to say that having journeyed the political terrain with His Excellency, Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, now is the time for me to leave and focus on new ideals.

“Going forward, my interest in Community Service and Grassroots’ Development will continue.

“Once again, I would like to thank Almighty Allah, the People of Patigi, Kwarans, our dear party APC and most of all, His Excellency, for bringing me into politics.

“May Allah reward him and continue to be his guide as he pilots the affairs of our dear State.

“God bless Pategi, Kwara and Nigeria,’’ the statement read.

(NAN)