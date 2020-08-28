Kwara commissioner resigns

The Kwara State commissioner for special duties, Aisha Ahman-Pategi, has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

According to a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, she tendered her resignation on Friday. However she did not disclose the reason for her action.

“I wish to thank God Almighty for giving me the grace and opportunity to serve as Commissioner for Local Government and now exiting as Commissioner for Special Duties, serving my fellow Kwarans and representing Pategi Local Government in our drive to better the lot of Kwarans.

“Life is in phases and I’m bold to say that having journeyed the political terrain with His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, now is the time for me to leave and focus on new ideals.”

However, she indicated her continuous support for community service and grassroots’ development in the state.

Confirming her resignation, the commissioner for communications, Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, said the government wished Ms Ahman-Pategi the best in her future endeavours.

This comes a week after the special adviser to the governor on health, Wale Suleiman, announced his resignation.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor of neurosurgery and spinal surgery and former chairman for the neurosurgery department and back and spine center at the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute in New Orleans, said he realised he would be more productive and effective out of government.

Concerns

Although the outgoing commissioner refused to indicate the reason for the decision, sources in government informed this paper that she did not leave the post on good terms.

In fact, Mrs Ahman-Pategi’s resignation was rumoured in July after she allegedly accused the state Ministry of Finance of withdrawing N300m local government funds while she headed the ministry for local government and chieftaincy affairs.

The accusation allegedly then led to an argument between the finance commissioner, Florence Oyeyemi and Ahman-Pategi. Meanwhile, the duo denied these allegations.

Afterwards, she was moved to the ministry of special duties during a cabinet reshuffle carried out in the same month. This decision did not go well with the commissioner, sources confirmed.

Currently, Mrs Ahman-Pategi travelled outside the country on an unofficial occasion some days ago. PREMIUM TIMES learnt that she sent her resignation letter from abroad.