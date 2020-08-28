Kwara Commissioner Resigns After Allegedly Diverting N300 Million

Hajia Aisha Ahman, the Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, has resigned from the cabinet of Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The resignation of the Commissioner came with immediate effect following allegations that she diverted N300M local government funds.

Hajia Pategi was a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs when the crisis began.

Following the altercation that ensued between her and the Commissioner in the Ministry of Finance, Mrs Florence Oyeyemi over the alleged monthly diversion of the local government funds without due process; she was moved to Special Duties.

Her letter of resignation signed and dated August 28, 2020, which was addressed to the governor, read:

“I, Aisha Ahman Pategi, the outgoing Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties, effective from today, Friday 28th August 2020, humbly wish to formally announce my resignation from the cabinet of His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“I wish to thank God Almighty for giving me the grace and opportunity to serve as Commissioner for Local Government and now exiting as Commissioner for Special Duties, serving my fellow Kwarans and representing Pategi Local Government in our drive to better the lot of Kwarans”.

“Life is in phases and I’m bold to say that having journeyed the political terrain with His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, now is the time for me to leave and focus on new ideals.

“Going forward, my interest in Community Service and Grassroots’ Development will continue.

“Once again, I would like to thank Almighty Allah, the People of Patigi, Kwarans, our dear party APC and most of all, His Excellency for bringing me into politics. May Allah reward him and continue to be his guide as he pilots the affairs of our dear State. God bless Pategi, Kwara and Nigeria. With love and gratitude to All,” the letter added.

Governor AbdulRazaq had set up a commission of inquiry headed by retired Justice Matthew Adewara to look into the alleged diversion of the N300m local government councils funds.

However, various stakeholders in the local government administration in the state have appeared before the panel testifying that no funds were diverted.

Similarly, the chairman of the panel, which is still ongoing, Justice Adewara has decried the non-submission of the memorandum by the people of the state to the panel.

