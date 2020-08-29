Kwara Deputy Gov recovers from COVID-19

Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Kwara Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi has recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative.

The Deputy Governor, who doubles as State Chair of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 and his wife, tested positive about three weeks ago and have been in self-isolation.

In a statement, spokesperson of the committee and Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRaman Abdulrazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “On Friday evening, August 28th, the result of a repeat test by His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 Mr. Kayode Alabi came back negative.

READ ALSO: Kwara Commissioner for Special Duties resigns

“This means the Deputy Governor is free of the virus and would be back to his desk.

“The government thanks members of the public for their support and prayers, and the medical team for their hard work. The government equally wishes all of our remaining patients, including the wife of the deputy governor, safe recovery like the deputy governor, while calling on everyone to not let down their guards as every step is being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.”