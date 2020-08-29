Kwara Deputy Governor Recovers From COVID-19

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee, Kayode Alabi has tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

Mr Alabi and his wife, Abieyuwa, tested positive to the virus after showing slight symptoms in August.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor and Spokesman, Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed that Mr Alabi’s test result came back negative on Friday.

“On Friday evening, August 28th, the results of a repeat test by His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 Mr Kayode Alabi came back negative. This means the Deputy Governor is free of the virus and would be back to his desk.”

The statement however revealed that Mrs Alabi is yet to recover from the virus while wishing her and other patients, a safe recovery.

“The government thanks members of the public for their support and prayers, and the medical team for their hard work.

“The government equally wishes all of our remaining patients, including Her Excellency the wife of the Deputy Governor, safe recovery like the Deputy Governor, while calling on everyone to not let down their guards as every step is being taken to flatten the curve of transmission,” the statement read in part.

Nigeria on Friday, reported 160 more new cases, raising the total infections figure to 53,477.

However, Ekiti recorded 2 cases, putting the number of cases on admission at 64, while total discharged at 183.