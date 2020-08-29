Kwara Deputy Governor recovers from COVID-19

The Kwara Government on Saturday said the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, had recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative in a repeat test.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman of Kwara State Covid-19 Technical Committee, said this in a statement in Ilorin.

It would be recalled that the Deputy Governor and his wife, Abieyuwa, underwent the COVID-19 test after they showed slight symptoms of the virus and were confirmed positive.

According to Ajakaiye, this means the Deputy Governor is free of the virus and would be back to his desk.

“The government thanks members of the public for their support and prayers, and the medical team for their hard work.

“The government equally wishes all of our remaining patients, including the wife of the Deputy Governor, safe recovery like the Deputy Governor,” he said.

Ajakaiye also urged residents to remain cautious, saying measures were being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.

