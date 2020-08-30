Kwara deputy governor recovers from COVID-19

Our Reporter

KWARA State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, has recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative for the virus.

Alabi, who doubles as Chairman of the State Technical Committee, and his wife, Abieyuwa, had tested positive after showing slight symptoms earlier this month.

Spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed that Alabi’s test result came back negative on Friday.

“On Friday evening, August 28th, the results of a repeat test by His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr. Kayode Alabi, came back negative,” Ajakaye said in Ilorin.

”This means the Deputy Governor is free of the virus and would be back to his desk.”

He however said Mrs. Alabi was yet to recover from the virus. He wished her and other patients a safe recovery.