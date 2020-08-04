Kwara deputy governor, wife test positive for COVID-19

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee, Kayode Alabi, and his wife, Mrs Abieyuwa Alabi, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputy governor and his wife, according to a statement by the spokesman, Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, showed slight symptoms of the virus and the results of their test are positive.

It said the deputy governor and his wife are stable and in high spirit.

“They are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team,” it said.

The statement added that contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols have commenced immediately for persons who have met with the deputy governor and his wife in the past few days.

The Chief of staff to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Aminu Adisa Logun had died of complications from COVID-19 on July 7.

A statement by Ajakaye said he died only a few hours after the result of his test returned positive.

Subsequently, Kwara State government officials, who had contact with the late Chief of Staff in the past two weeks, were ordered to proceed on self-isolation.

Their samples were taken for the COVID-19 test.

A statement by Henrietta Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, the state Commissioner for Communication, said, “Cabinet members, personal staff of the late Chief of Staff, and some medical personnel, who have recently had varying degrees of contact with the late technocrat, have now proceeded on self-isolation”.

