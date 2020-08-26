Kwara governor lauds COVID-19 frontline workers, pledges special reward

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq



Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday paid an unscheduled visit to the infectious disease centre to commend the medical team handling the state’s COVID-19 cases.

The governor, who had repeatedly visited the facility, said yesterday’s impromptu visit was meant to specially inspire the health workers for what they had been doing for the state.

AbdulRazaq said no allowance could compensate for the work, sacrifice and commitment of the health workers, urging members of the public to avoid anything that would undermine their efforts to flatten the pandemic’s transmission curve.

“On behalf of the state and humanity, I am here to thank you for what you do. It is not about allowances. You are one of the best COVID-19 teams in Nigeria. We are following what you are doing and I am here to commend you for your selfless service. You volunteered even before we planned to give special allowances,” he said.

The governor, whose his speech was interrupted by applauses from the health workers, added: “You put your lives and that of your families at risk to take up this job. Just as we give special allowances, we will give you special reward when COVID-19 is over.”

“We need to renew the campaign on COVID-19 because the assumption is that COVID-19 is over and everybody is going about their normal businesses. That is a mistake because the figure doesn’t show that. People are falling ill by the day and we need to ramp up our testing, so that we know where exactly we stand.”

According to him, Kwara has tested over 4,000 people, but wants to test at least 20,000.The medics took turns to commend the governor for the visit, which they called a “morale booster” that meant so much to them.

Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health and leading member of the COVID-19 team, Oluwatosin Fakayode, said the governor’s visit was a great encouragement to the team, commending the government for its commitment to the fight against the pandemic.

Head of the centre, Alao Olufunsho; and the centre’s team lead, Kudirat Oladimeji-Lambe, commended the governor for his relentless support for the team and his visit.

