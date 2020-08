Kwara has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 833. Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman

The post Kwara records 7 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Kwara records 7 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...