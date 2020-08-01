l have nothing against Mimiko, Akeredolu clears air on ‘EFCC threat’

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has denied threatening to expose his predecessor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A viral post in a section of the social media alleged that Akeredolu threatened to expose Mimiko to the EFCC.

Recall that the estranged deputy governor of the state Hon Agboola Ajayi who defected to the People’s Democratic Party to contest for the governorship primary but lost was alleged to have moved to Mimikos Zenith Labour Party ZLP to contest the October poll.

Vanguard gathered that some supporters of Akeredolu not comfortable with Mimiko decision to allow Ajayi realise his ambition under his political party took to the social media to attack the immediate past governor and create a wedge between the two friends.

In a swift response to dispel the rumour, governor Akeredolu through his information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo described the report “as untrue, puerile and utterly mischievous”.

The statement entitled ‘Re: Threat To Expose Mimiko To EFCC’, reads; “The attention of the Ondo State Government has been drawn to a viral post circulating in a section of the social media.

“The post specifically makes allusion to an imaginary statement ascribed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, wherein he allegedly threatened to expose his friend of over four decades and former Governor, Olusegun Rahman Mimiko, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The widely circulated storyline is untrue, puerile and utterly mischievous. It is, in all intents, a cleverly laid path for the two friends to engage in needless mudslinging.

“lt is perhaps, pertinent to state unequivocally that Governor Akeredolu does not desire, not even in the least of anyone’s imagination, to travel such pernicious path typical of those who have taken the route of perfidy for sake of their political ambitions.

“We have since wished them well even in their self-inflicted tears of treachery and betrayal.

“Clearly too, the former Governor, in Governor Akeredolu’s view, is well acquainted with the antecedents of those who have chosen to embrace any straw, including those they had mindlessly plotted against in the past, to keep their waning political comfort zones afloat.

“Nonetheless, while Governor Akeredolu has nothing against his friend and immediate past predecessor, he has chosen to allow posterity to intercede and interpret the roles of men in whatever form.

“ln this regard, the friendship of the duo shall remain unaffected by the current political permutations, alignments and realignment, however impotently strange. Governor Akeredolu shall maintain that cordiality even in the face of opportunism.

The statement added that “It must, however, be noted that Governor Akeredolu remains unperturbed by forces of whatever colouration.

“He is resolute and unwavering in his belief that a more debilitating defeat awaits those who have chosen to travel the route of conspiracy come October 10, 2020.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

The post l have nothing against Mimiko, Akeredolu clears air on ‘EFCC threat’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...