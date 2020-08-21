Labour Unions, Women Protest Against Rape In Oyo

Labour unions and Non-Governmental Organisations in Oyo State have taken to the streets to protest against rape and other forms of gender violence in the state.

The women wing of the labour unions and a group of students from the University of Ibadan asked both the state government and residents to take bolder steps to curb the menace.

They were seen carrying placards with various inscriptions like “Women are not sex toys,” “No to rape is a collective responsibility,” “rape is a lifetime injury” among several others.

Speaking to Channels Television on Friday, the protesters explained that efforts were ongoing to lobby states and the National Assembly to ensure a quick review and passage of Anti-Rape and Domestic Violence laws in the country.

Addressing the protesters, the Chief of Staff to Governor Seyi Makinde, Bisi Ilaka said the state government will do all within its power to secure the lives of residents in the state.

Oyo State recently recorded cases of violent attacks on residents of Akinyele Local Government Area where at least six women were raped and murdered.

See Photos Below: