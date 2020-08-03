Ladipoe Releases Visuals For “Lemme Know” Featuring Teni

Nigerian rapper and Mavin Records’ Ladipoe returns with a video to his hit single, Lemme Know. The video which features Teni comes a few weeks after the video release of his smash single, Know You. A song for the cool kid, the video shows multiple stunts and issues a disclaimer in a fun way. Enjoy! […]

