Daily News

Ladipoe Releases Visuals For “Lemme Know” Featuring Teni

By
0
Post Views: Visits 44

Nigerian rapper and Mavin Records’ Ladipoe returns with a video to his hit single, Lemme Know. The video which features Teni comes a few weeks after the video release of his smash single, Know You. A song for the cool kid, the video shows multiple stunts and issues a disclaimer in a fun way. Enjoy! […]

The post Ladipoe Releases Visuals For “Lemme Know” Featuring Teni appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Ladipoe Releases Visuals For “Lemme Know” Featuring Teni appeared first on Breaking News.

Police shoot youth in Delta protest

Previous article

Obaseki kicks off campaign in Edo North

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News