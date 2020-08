Singer Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, revealed she is taking anti-psychotic medication because she can’t always control what her brain does. In a frank and open discussion with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station, Lady Gaga, 34, said that she has found olanzapine helpful, a drug used to treat schizophrenia and […]

