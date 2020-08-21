Lagelu Old Boys pay students NECO fees

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Ten final year students of Lagelu Grammar School, Agugu, Ibadan has benefitted from the milk of human kindness of the 1993 graduation set of the school.

The Old Boys under the aegis of ‘93 Set, Lagelu Grammar School, Old Boys Association’ on Friday presented the cheque for the payment of the National Examination Council (NECO) of deserving students to the school authorities.

The Set Chairman, Mr Oluleke Isola who was accompanied by other executive members of the set at the presentation said the effort is to support brilliant students faced with the challenges of meeting up the payment requirement to write this year’s national examination.

While noting that a lot had been done by the set for the Alma Mata in times, Oluleke said the payment of the examination fees is in the bid of the set to boost the morale of the students and their parents especially in the face of economic hardship occasioned by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

He noted that the Old boys, as much as other stakeholders in the educational sector including government, teachers, parents and students must as a matter of importance play significant roles if the educational system must advance to be at par with what obtains in advanced climes.

He said “Given the situation of the global economy due to pandemic Covid-19 ravaging the world and its impacts on the availability of resources, we came to the conclusion that influencing the up-coming future leaders through the payment for ten brilliant but indigent students will be an enviable lifetime opportunity for those students, to that effect, we constituted a committee who worked in contact with the management of the school in getting the list of these students.

“The education sector of our nation requires a lot of resources in moving it to a level where it will not only compete with those in the developed countries but also meet the developmental needs of the nation through the supply of competent human resources, labour and great entrepreneurs.

“If these critical factors of production are available, harnessing the other non-human resources for national growth and development becomes easy. Invariably building a nation becomes easy through educational advancement. In this regards, all of us, government, teachers, parents, students present and old have great roles to play in the said educational advancement.”

While charging the beneficiaries and final year students in attendance, the Chairman, LAGSOBA, Ibadan branch, Baale Femi Johnson encouraged the students to see the gesture as a seed that must translate to a good result for themselves, their parents, the school and the sponsors.

He thanked the ’93 set for the ingenuity, creativity, intuitive and concern for the students that has resulted in taking off the burden of payment for examination at a point that the economy is not too buoyant for many parents, especially the poor in the society.

Johnson who also doubles as the Chairman, School Governing Board of the school added that the gesture is in line with the overall mission and vision of the National body, noting that many other sets are also keying into the giving back mentality to support the institution in various ways.

He urged the beneficiaries and students to remain focus and see the gesture as a seed that must grow and pass on to other coming generations. He warned them to encourage the donor set by giving their best to produce good results so that the donor can be encouraged to support others too in the nearest future.

While receiving the cheque on behalf of the students, the Principal, Pastor John Adebimpe said the gesture is going a long way in preventing the school from losing its status as an approved NECO examination centre, as many students who were willing to sit for the exams do not have the means.

He noted that the donation coupled with support from some other Old students too have helped secure the minimum 20 seats expected from any school before the examination could be conducted in there. He narrated how he set up a committee to ensure that the selection of the student beneficiaries are done on merit.

Speaking on behalf of the parents of the beneficiaries, Mr Obisesan Yussuf thanked the ’93 LAGSOBA set for the gesture noting that many parents of final year students loved to have their children write the examination but for financial constraints that were occasioned by the present economic situation.

He pledged the support of the parents to the students to ensure they have adequate preparations in order for them to do well in the forthcoming final examination.

The brief event which held at the Ayo Labiyi School Hall was also witnessed by the top management staff of the school, the PTA Chairman, Chairman of the Project Committee, parents and students.