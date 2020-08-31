Lagos APC slates primaries for Thursday

By Emmanuel Oladesu

Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Sunday that it has not picked candidates for the Lagos East senatorial and Kosofe Constituency 2 House of Assembly by-elections.

The two seats became vacant, following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo and Tunde Braimoh. The elections, according to the umpire, hold on October 31.

However, the primaries will hold on Thursday.

Lagos APC Publicity Secretary Seye Oladejo said in a statement that the party had not picked candidates, urging the public to wait for the outcome of the shadow polls.

He said: “The party has not picked any candidate for the coming by-elections. It is not until Thursday when the primary election will be conducted that the candidates for the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 Constituency will be determined.”

Oladejo added: “Lagosians should disregard any speculation or rumours that the party has already picked Mr. Tokunbo Abiru as the party’s consensus candidate for the senatorial election.”