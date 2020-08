The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday said it would include punishment for parents of cultists found guilty of cultism in the amendment of Anti-Cultism Law…

The post Lagos Assembly to amend Anti-Cultism Law, includes punishment for cultist’s parent appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Lagos Assembly to amend Anti-Cultism Law, includes punishment for cultist’s parent appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...