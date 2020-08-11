Lagos CJ approves long vacation for judges

By Adebisi Onanuga

Lagos State Chief Judge Justice Kazeem Alogba has approved August 17 to September 11 as vacation for judges of the High Court.

Justice Alogba okayed the appointment of 10 vacation judges for the period.

He gave the approvals in a public notice pursuant to Order 49 Rule 4 (D) of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure Rules 2019).

A statement on Monday by the Chief Registrar, Mrs. Bukola Okunuga, said Justices Josephine Oyefeso and Abiola Soladoye would serve as vacation judges from August 17 to 28 and August 31 to September 11 in the court’s Ikeja Division.

Justices Abidemi Okikiolu-Ighile and Oyindamola Ogala were appointed for Lagos Division; Justices Serifat Sonaike and Emmanuel Ogundare were appointed for Badagry Division.

Justices Ganiyu Safari and Abisoye Bashua were appointed for Epe Division; Justices Lateef Lawal-Akapo and Olabisi Ogungbesan were appointed for Ikorodu Division.

The statement continues: “The criminal division of the High Court may sit throughout the period. Where a judge of a criminal division is on vacation, a vacation judge may be assigned to deal with pending criminal cases.

“Any cause or matter may be heard by a judge during the period (except on Sunday or public holiday) where such cause or matter is urgent or a judge, at the request of the parties, agrees to hear it.

“Any application for an urgent hearing during the vacation may be made by summons in chambers before the vacation judge or the judge before whom the substantive case is pending.”

Justice Alogba said the 2020/2021 session would start on September 14, and the 2020/2021 legal year services on September 21 simultaneously at the Christ Church Cathedral, Marina and Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos.

