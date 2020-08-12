Lagos deploys 550 high-capacity buses on Oshodi-Abule-Egba BRT corridor

By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday urged the residents to protect public assets from vandalism.

The governor spoke at the handover of Terminal 2 of the Oshodi Transportation Interchange and the 13.68-kilometre Abule-Egba BRT corridor.

He promised that his administration would continue to pursue traffic decongestion initiatives to rid the city of gridlocks.

At exactly 12.30 p.m, Sanwo-Olu was led to the ticketing booth at Terminal 2 of the Oshodi Transportation Interchange (OTI) to buy his ticket.

He paid N5,000 for the historic ride on one of the dedicated high capacity buses from the terminal to Abule-Egba, the terminal point of the project.

Sanwo-Olu described the event as “a major milestone” in the implementation of his administration’s reform agenda in the public transport system.

The governor stressed that the handover of the BRT infrastructure was another promise the government had kept to the residents.

He said: “This transportation asset would create a new travel experience for residents of Alimosho and Oshodi.”

The governor stressed that the project was designed to improve journey time for commuters, thereby scaling up productivity and life expectancy in the state.

“A little over a year ago, we pledged to significantly improve traffic flow and transportation system, which is the very first of our six-point development agenda encapsulated as Project T.H.E.M.E.S. We made the pledge knowing that the people are the main reason we have been entrusted with the management of our commonwealth.

“Today, we are here to formally flag off a very important public transport infrastructure – the Oshodi–Abule Egba BRT corridor – which officially launches the commencement of transport operation along the BRT corridor. We are unveiling 550 high and medium capacity buses, which will be immediately deployed for public use. This event also formally inaugurates our upgraded e-ticketing system in fulfillment of our pledge.

“This project is very significant because of its immense benefits to Lagosians in the different communities it straddles and to visitors to our state. This new BRT corridor will bring great relief to over 60,000 commuters who will use this facility daily.

“Travel time, which is estimated at an average of two hours during peak periods, will be significantly reduced to an average of 30 minutes. This will improve the health of our people, engender a safer environment, and increase the value of socio-economic activities in the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...