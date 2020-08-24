Lagos deploys COVID-19 safety marshals across jetties

The Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) has reiterated commitment ofto safety of lives on waterways across jetties in Lagos.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Director-General of LSSC, Mr Lanre Mojola, disclosed that the commission, Office of the Sustainable Development Goals and Lagos State Waterways Authority have trained and deployed 48 COVID-19 volunteers as safety marshals to jetties across the state.

The session, led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs, Mrs Solape Hammond, Mojola, and General Manager, Lagos Waterways Authority, Mr Damilola Emmanuel, took turns to express gratitude to the volunteers for devoting their times to service while reminding citizens that the fight against the pandemic is still on.

The director-general stated that the volunteer safety marshals were saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that commuters wear their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and provide safety briefings to commuters before trips at various jetties.

“The safety marshals were trained on safety standards and protocols to ensure the safety of citizens seeking to commute through the waterways on basic safety precautionary measures on waterways.”

He further underscored the importance of taking safety as a collective responsibility, adding that everyone has to play his/her part to complement the efforts of the state.

Mojola enjoined bars, restaurants, spas, hotels, and other social businesses to ensure they register their businesses on www.lasgsafetyreg.com. He, however, sounded a note of warning that facilities that reopen without procuring the provisional safety compliance letter and operate above the stipulated number of 50 people in line with the directives of the state government would be shut down.

