Lagos East bye elections: We’ve not picked candidates – APC

By Emmanuel Oladesu
The All Progresives Congress (APC) has clarified it has not picked candidates for the Lagos East senatorial and Kosofe Constituency 2 House of Assembly by-elections.
The two seats became vacant, following the demise of Senator Bayo Osinowo and Tunde Braimoh.
The polls, according to the umpire, holds on October 31.
However, the primaries will hold on Thursday.
Lagos APC Publicity Secretary Seye Oladejo, said in a statement the party has not picked standard bearers, urging the public to wait for the outcome of the shadow polls.
He said:“The party has not picked any candidate for the forthcoming by-elections. It is not until Thursday when the primary will be conducted that the candidates for the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 2 Constituency will be determined.”
Oladejo added: “Lagosians should disregard any speculation or rumors making the rounds that the party already has picked Mr. Tokunbo Abiru as the party’s consensus candidate for the senatorial election.”
