Lagos East poll: Odesanya steps down for Abiru

By Emmanuel Oladesu

Former Lagos Assembly member Lanre Odesanya has stepped down for a senatorial aspirant, Tokunbo Abiru, who has been endorsed by Lagos East stakeholders.

He described Abiru, a native of Ikorodu and Polaris Bank Managing Director, as a consensus candidate.

Odesanya, in a statement, described the consensus that produced the eminent banker as a watershed.

He said: “If you may recall, I was emphatic on consensus. It is not antithetical to democracy. On this note, I humbly commend the wisdom applied by the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

“Indeed, it is epochal and shall remain a watershed in the annals of our political history as a Centre of Excellence.

‘’I heartily congratulate our own amiable son of the soil, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, on his emergence as the flag bearer.”