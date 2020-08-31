Lagos Health Commissioner, Abayomi, Recovers From COVID-19

A file photo of Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. Photo: Twitter- @ProfAkinAbayomi

Lagos State Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi, has recovered from COVID-19.

The news was contained in a statement tweeted by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso on Monday.

Omotoso had announced the Health Commissioner’s positive status on August 24.

“It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery and subsequent negative test for COVID-19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi,” he said.

“He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.”

Omotoso said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was delighted with Abayomi’s recovery, which was confirmed after his COVID-19 test came out negative on Sunday.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu, the Incident Commander, is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that COVID-19 is still with us; they should keep obeying the guidelines- washing their hands, wearing face masks and avoiding large gatherings, among others,” he said.

“Professor Abayomi is very grateful and humbled by the deep concern shown and expressed by Executive Council members, civil servants, Lagos residents, Nigerians, both locally and in the diaspora, through prayers, messages, phone calls and gifts.”