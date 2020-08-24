Lagos Health Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19

A file photo of Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. Photo: Twitter- @ProfAkinAbayomi

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, via a statement issued on Monday.

According to the statement, Abayomi had close contact with persons feeling unwell who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.

“Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures,” the statement partly read.

Although the commissioner had no symptoms of the virus, he is however adhering to the protocol of home-based strategy in the state.

While embarking on self-isolation for the next 14 days, he will still continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and as the Commissioner for Health.

Meanwhile, members of the State Executive Council wish him a speedy recovery during the period.

SEE STATEMENT HERE: