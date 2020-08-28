Lagos Helicopter Crash: Authorities Confirm Death Of Third Victim

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Friday confirmed the death of a third person from the helicopter crash in Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Agency had earlier confirmed that two persons died in the accident.

The third victim had been rushed to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital for treatment, LASEMA chief, Dr Femi Osanyintolu said.

However, the victim failed to recover from injuries sustained and died later on Friday, spokesperson for the AIB, Mr Tunji Oketunmbi, confirmed to Channels Television.

All three victims were on board the helicopter before it crashed.

No one on the ground was hurt, LASEMA officials said.

The helicopter, a Bell 206, with registration number 5N BQW belonged to Quorum Aviation.

It was travelling in from Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital with two crew members and a passenger before it crashed into a residential building in the Opebi area of Lagos on Friday.

Earlier, the AIB said it had recovered the helicopter’s black box, commencing investigations into the cause of the crash.

‘Big Sound, Thick Smoke’

An eyewitness identified as Adepeju Johnson narrated that she was in her residence when she heard the noise from the helicopter blades but was not sure what it was.

At first, Adepeju thought it was about to rain but moments later, she saw some thick black smoke and heard a loud noise between her building and that of her daughter-in-law.

“This one landed where it was least expected,” she said. “Unfortunately, the helicopter was between my house and my daughter-in-law’s house.

“There was a big sound I’ve never heard in my life, there was thick smoke, but there was no fire. All I have to do is to thank God because it did not land on the roof.”