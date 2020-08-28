Lagos Helicopter Crash: Rescued Victim Confirmed Dead

At exactly 9.30 pm, Friday, Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the death of the third victim, the only survivor of the Opebi helicopter crash.

According to him, after several battles to save the life of the victim, who sustained severe injuries, he died at the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.

The pilot of the ill-fated helicopter and a passenger were earlier recovered dead.

According to reports, the helicopter, a Bell 206, with registration number 5N BQW which belongs to Quorum Aviation, came in from Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital with two crew members and a passenger.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Osanyintolu, confirmed that the accident happened on Friday afternoon when a distress call was made.

The LASEMA boss noted that with the quick response by the emergency team, one person was rescued.

“At about 12noon, we received a distress call in our command and control centre that there was a helicopter mishap and immediately we activated the Lagos state emergency response team.

“We were able to rescue one person alive and he has been transferred to the Lagos state teaching hospital where he is receiving adequate treatment, but it is pertinent to note that we recovered two bodies and they have been deposited at the mortuary.

“Based on the investigation carried out, it was due to the impact that led to their mortalities,” Dr Osanyintolu stressed that people on the ground were not affected by the crash.

An eyewitness, Adepeju Johnson, was in her residence when she heard the noise from the helicopter blades, wondering what it was, she first thought it was about to rain, only to see thick black smoke and loud noise between her building and that of her daughter-in-law.

“This one landed where it was least expected. Unfortunately, the helicopter was between my house and my daughter-in-law’s house.

“There was a big sound I’ve never heard in my life, there was thick smoke, but there was no fire. All I have to do is to thank God because it did not land on the roof,” she stressed.

