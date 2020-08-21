Lagos kicks off 2020 community clean-up

Our Reporter

Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment (OSDGI) has kicked off the 2020 Community based clean-up campaign.

It implored residents to take pride in the cleanliness of their communities.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond, described the initiative as an important platform to accentuate needs for attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

She said the current negative trends of environmental abuse is undermining progress towards 80 per cent of the assessed targets of the Sustainable Development Goals related to poverty, hunger, health, sustainable consumption and production, water, cities, climate, oceans and land.

She stated the essence of the campaign was to unite and inspire Lagosians to cultivate the habit of caring for the environment, adding that developing robust, coherent and coordinated solutions that jointly address the menace of the environment further makes the state resilient.

“Lagos residents need to note that protecting the environment is, without doubt, the best way to protect themselves against diseases and other harmful environmental hazards.

“We should be a community that cares for the environment and work together to make a different,” she stated.

Highlighting significance of sustaining a healthy ecosystem in an economically viable city like Lagos, the Special Adviser noted a clean environment underpins the delivery of quality socio-economic services and provides reliable solutions to challenges related to urban well-being.

Hammond disclosed further the multiple economic, social and health service a cleaner environment delivers is overwhelming and as such, the comprehensive plan of action to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals must revolve around the people.

“One of the main challenges of sanitation is sustainability, especially in a metropolitan city like Lagos State. In order to serve the city’s growing population sanitation has to be adapted to several specific contexts.

‘’Increased investment in sanitation must be complemented with citizens’ resolve to approach the environment responsibly,” she explained.

Chairman Alimosho Local Government Area, Hon. Jelili Adewale, applauded the noble role the office of SDGs towards creating conducive atmosphere through community mobilization and public sensitisation.

The annual sanitary campaign, which is expected to be carried out in all the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas, will significantly complement government’s efforts towards the regeneration of the environment.