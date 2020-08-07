Lagos lists 46 guidelines for partial reopening of worship centres

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Ahead of the reopening of worship centers in Lagos State Friday and Sunday, the government on Thursday rolled out 46 several safety protocols and guidelines for worshippers to follow during services in the first phase.

The government also inaugurated a 43-man Monitoring and Compliance Committees to ensure compliance with the protocols and guidelines.

Home Affairs Commissioner Anofiu Elegushi announced this after a closed-door meeting with stakeholders comprising Muslim and Christian leaders and inauguration of the monitoring committee in Alausa, Ikeja.

Addressing reporters, Elegushi said: “We have agreed on approved safety protocols on partial reopening of religious houses and inaugurated a committee comprising leaders of both faith, officials of Ministry of Home Affairs and the state’s Safety Commission.

“On Friday (today), a monitoring of compliance will start while enforcement proper will commence by next week to see level of compliance.

“The committee is on already and accepted the offer to serve and ready to work with us. They have been with us since the beginning of the struggle. I want to say thank you to leaders of both faith for been supportive.

Chairman of the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Professor Alexander Bangbola, who was represented by Rev. Matthew Ogunyase, and Sheik Abdur Raham Ahmad, the Chief Imam and Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, hailed the state government for reopening of worship centres.

They all expressed support for the guidelines promising to comply.

