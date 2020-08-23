Lagos market fire wrecks 14 shops, 16 kiosks

About 14 shops and 16 kiosks have been burnt in a fire outbreak in the early hours of Sunday at Adeniji Adele Market, Lagos.
This was contained in a statement released by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).
The fire outbreak at around 3 a.m. was attributed to “electrical malfunctions” from an unidentified shop.
“Upon arrival of the LASEMA Response Team, it was revealed that the inferno emanated from an unknown shop as a result of Electrical/Power surge thereby escalating to other shops on the array line.
“A total number of sixteen (16) kiosks and fourteen (14) shops were affected by the inferno whilst the rest of the shops were salvaged
“Properties and goods were salvaged by the Emergency Responders (Federal Fire, LASG Fire, Nigeria Police and the LASEMA Response Team) as efforts were made to put out the inferno completely,” the statement reads.
Several fire outbreaks have occurred in Lagos markets leading to the destruction of goods worth billions of naira.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how several shops in Shomolu market were razed by midnight fire, with several properties destroyed in the fire.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.3>
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
Comments