Lagos NDE begins job attachment for graduates

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Lagos— National Directorate of Employment, NDE, has flagged off the Graduate Attachment Programme, GAP, under the Special Public Works Department, SPWD, in Lagos State.

NDE’s Director-General, Dr. Nasir Argungun, at the event, said it was important to identify with the graduates, who needed the much-required experience and know-how from would-be employers and also to showcase the graduates as employable to employers.

Represented by Lagos State Coordinator, NDE, Mrs. Serena Olayebi-Edward, Dr. Argungun, noted that the internship was designed to provide skills and personal attributes for the beneficiaries as part of the innovations of NDE.

According to him, “the internship programme is meant to keep them in tune with evolving technological advancement and current realities obtainable in the labour market.

“This would enable beneficiaries become proactive and productive in carrying out their assignment at their various places of attachment, which may eventually lead to retainment.

“Not only that but to discover themselves for self-employment peradventure they are not retained.

“It is quite obvious that the previous implementation of GAP had recorded tremendous success with regard to set targets and goals.

“A good number of beneficiaries gained permanent employment in various establishments they were attached to, while others have used the experience they gathered to gain employment elsewhere.

“The current programme is aimed at completely eliminating any gaps in the workplace, increasing the competences of the GAP attaches by exposing them to skills that are found very essential for effective participation in the workplace.”

On her part, the State Coordinator informed that 50 graduates were selected for the programme and currently working at the various organisations they had been attached to.

