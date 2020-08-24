Lagos PDP Challenges Sanwo-Olu’s Govt To Public Debate On IGR

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Following a meeting of the State Executive Committee, the party challenged the present administration to a public debate on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and acclaimed expenditures of the state government.

According to the State Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, this formed part of the resolutions of the party reached at the end of its meeting held on Monday.

It faulted the ruling APC over purported claims that it has given advice and progressive suggestions to the governor, both privately and publicly in the interest of the resident.

The opposition party accused the APC of failing and extorting the people, describing the party as “very arrogant and incompetent,” as well as not fit and proper for the present challenges in the state.

It also resolved to take up the ruling party – vote for vote, and strategy for strategy ahead of the forthcoming bye-elections and the general elections in 2023.

The PDP stressed that the inadequacies identified in the Sanwo-Olu led administration would be its winning asset going into any future election in the state.

A file photo of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It noted that those aspiring for elective posts would commence their screening on Tuesday, saying the PDP remained resolute as a united party to winning the bye-elections in the state.

The meeting also congratulated the newly set-up South West Caretaker Committee, saying it has confidence in the committee to steer the geo-political zone of the party to electoral victories.

It assured aspirants in the bye-elections that there would be a level playing field and urged them to accept the results of the screening and primaries in the spirit of sportsmanship.

The party also asked them to direct all valid information concerning the PDP to the officially recognised party secretariats at the state and local government area (LGA) levels.

It warned individuals who act reactionary, especially those coming from outside the state to steer clear of Lagos or be publicly exposed and disgraced.