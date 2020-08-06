Daily News

Lagos re-launches hub for start-ups

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has re-designed the Idea Hub Programme under its Lagos Innovates Programme.

The Lagos Innovates Idea Hub Programme is a 12-week incubation programme designed to support tech-enabled businesses with relevant skills, networking opportunities and mentorship from seasoned industry experts.  It is geared towards building a competitive and sustainable brand.

It is expected that the programme would afford budding entrepreneurs with the leverage to grow their ideas.

The benefits include an opportunity to pitch for Lagos Innovates Workspace Vouchers for six or 12 months (valued between N120,000 – N1,800,000); and access to Lagos Innovates network, including government, corporates, start-ups, and investors.

LSETF Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Teju Abisoye, said: “I am confident that with the Idea Hub initiative providing the institutional support, our young innovators in Lagos would be able to pivot toward this paradigm.”

 

