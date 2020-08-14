Daily News

Lagos reduces e-hailing licence fee, reverses 10% service charge

*Introduces N20 per trip charges *Gives e-hailing drivers 90days to regularise documents Lagos State government on Friday reversed the 10 per cent service charge it planned to impose on every trip made through e-hailing platforms like Uber and Bolt. The Commissioner for Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said the state government has reached an agreement with […]

