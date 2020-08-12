Lagos Residents React as Landlord Channels Toilet Waste Water Into Street

Mr Ayo Eweje, who owns a storey building in Liasu Igboro Cresent, Iyana-era in Lagos is causing serious air pollution in his area, and inconveniencing the residents of the neighborhood.

The residents are calling on the Lagos State government and concerned health authorities to come to their aid after the landlord refused to do the needful even when duly informed of the inconveniences he is causing in the neighborhood.

A resident in the area explained that his building’s toilet soak away is filled up and the landlord has channelled the waste water flowing from the soak away directly to the streets openly, thereby causing a pungent odour in the neighborhood.

According to our source at Iyana-era area, the residents have lodged several complaints to the owner of the building to address the ugly situation so as to reduce air pollution in the environment but the landlord wouldn’t give a listening ear, but rather harass the complaining residents and sometimes threaten them with area boys.

While investigating the situation, one of the residents who asked to be kept anonymous while talking to our correspondence said they have written the landlord a letter expressing their predicament but the landlord is rather claiming ‘nobody can stop him!’

She bemoaned that the situation is really affecting their lifestyle in the area, as kids can no longer play in the street unlike before due to the pungent smell and even some shop owners have had to shut their door as the situation becomes unbearable.

She further stated that they have now gotten fed up of the situation and call on the Lagos State government, Ojo local government, and the community Chairman to help intervene in the matter.

