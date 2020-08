Lagos State government has reviewed the 2018 Land Use Charge (LUC) Act, introducing a new law, which lowers the rates as well as exempts pensioners from payment of the charge.

The post Lagos reviews 2018 Land Use Act, waives penalties for 2017-2019 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Lagos reviews 2018 Land Use Act, waives penalties for 2017-2019 appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...