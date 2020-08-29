Lagos Schools To Reopen In September, Says Sanwo-Olu

A file photo of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

After months of being shut down, schools in Lagos are set to re-open in September, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed on Saturday.

The Governor, in a regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status, said tertiary institutions in the state will re-open from September 14.

Primary and secondary schools are also tentatively scheduled to re-open from September 21.

“This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor explained that the decision was based on indications that the pandemic has peaked in the state, as the number of new cases continues to steadily decline.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated that restaurants are now permitted to open for in-dining services in the state, although they must continue to ensure spaces are only filled up to 50 percent capacity at all times.

On the re-opening of event centres, bars, night clubs, beaches, cinemas, the Governor said a review will be done in September to decide whether to allow a re-opening of such public spaces.

Responding to a question on whether the Federal Government’s 10 pm curfew still holds in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu replied in the affirmative.

“These are challenging times for all of us,” he said.

Positive Signs

Governor Sanwo-Olu was cautiously optimistic during his Saturday briefing, stressing that the State was still the country’s pandemic epicentre, despite encouraging data.

Lagos accounts for more than a third of Nigeria’s 53,000 plus COVID-19 cases but has seen low double-digit daily increases in the past week.

On Friday, the State recorded just 27 new cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has repeatedly praised Lagos for its response to the pandemic, especially for its testing rates.

Meanwhile, the ban on international flights is expected to be lifted on September 5, adding the increased pressure of possible imported cases.

On Saturday, Sanwo-Olu said he will personally inspect airport facilities and ensure all precautions are taken to keep people in the State safe.

“We will be working with the Ministry of Aviation and NCDC to ensure the safety at our airports are next to none,” he said.