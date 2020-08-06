Lagos seeks collaboration as schools reopen

By Adeola Ogunlade

The Director, Health Education Service of The Primary Health Care Board, Mrs. Modupe Owojuyigbe, has called for collaboration of stakeholders in adhering to the World Health Organisation protocols for safe reopening of schools.

She said this at the Situation Room Engagement Forum, organised by the Lagos Civil Society Coalition against COVD-19, in Lagos.

The webinar tagged: “School resumption in the face of increasing COVID-19 infections in Nigeria” had over 50 participants, including government officials, civil society groups, school owners and community members.

She said the state government was doing its best to build the capacity of health officials, school owners, and principals to check spread of COVID-19.

However, with the number of health officials insufficeint to cover the state as schools resume, Owojuyigbe said that schools must engage competent health officials to work closely with state officials.

“Our health officials are working in communities and have enormous work on their hands. But l can assure you that they will be monitoring, sensitising and giving schools information, communication and educational materials for learners and teachers to know what is expected of them as we work together to curtail the pandemic.”

She urged school owners and managements to adhere to WHO protocols and state guidelines in the interest of learners.

The National President, Association for Formidable Educational Development (AFED), Orji Kalu Emmanuel, praised the state government’s response to the pandemic, saying it had been impactful.

He said COVID-19 had scarred many private schools, especially in Lagos. He however promised that the association which has over 7,000 private schools owners in Lagos, was leaving no stone unturned in adhering to health protocols.

“We have constructed automatic hand washing buckets as an association which was built by one of our teachers. We have also made arrangement with banks to procure and distribute it in a large numbers to our members.

“We have made our 500,000 face masks. We got support from Holland,” he said.

Emmanuel said AFED schools plan to run six-day weeks because of the large number of students in schools. He said some students will come from Mondays to Wednesday, others from Thursday to Saturday so we can use all classes.

