Lagos sensitises religious leaders on safety

 Tokunbo Ogunsami

 

LAGOS State Safety Commission (LSSC), in conjunction with the Ministry of Home Affairs, has held a training for religious leaders on health and safety measures following reopening of worship centres.

LSSC Director-General Lanre Mojola urged attendees to practise what they were taught and impart their worshippers.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mrs. Adebunmi Adekanye, who thanked the religious leaders, said the training was to remind them of government’s criteria which they must meet.

