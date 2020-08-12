Lagos Sponsor Anti-Cultism Law To Punish Parents Of Convicted Cultists

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, said it would include punishment for parents of cultists found guilty of cultism in the amendment of Anti-Cultism Law submitted by the state government.
The House made the submission during plenary in Lagos after the Anti-Cultism Bill had scaled through the second reading through a voice vote.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new title of the Bill submitted by the state government is “Unlawful Societies and Cultism (Prohibition) Bill, 2020”.
The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said the punishment was to further prohibit unlawful societies and cultism in the state, and for other connected purposes.
“Parents of cultists found guilty of cultism in the state might be liable for punishment if the Bill for a law to provide for the prohibition of unlawful societies and cultism in Lagos and for connected purposes is passed.
“Though, we will also differentiate between the types of cultism in the country so that we won’t solve one problem and create another.
“We need to look at the way and manner weapons are used. The existing law should be seriously looked into,” Obasa said.
Contributing, Majority Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade (Ikorodu I), said that sponsors of cultism could not be captured under the Bill.
Agunbiade said that some of the cult groups had their sponsors.
