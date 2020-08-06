The Lagos State Government has promised to ensure that the driver and owner of a truck, which container fell on a commercial bus, killing two passengers and injuring three others, are arrested and prosecuted for the tragic incident. The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) made this known when he visited […]

The post Lagos State to prosecute truck driver for allegedly killing two appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...