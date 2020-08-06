City News

Lagos State to prosecute truck driver for allegedly killing two

The Lagos State Government has promised to ensure that the driver and owner of a truck, which container fell on a commercial bus, killing two passengers and injuring three others, are arrested and prosecuted for the tragic incident. The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) made this known when he visited […]

