Lagos takes delivery of COVID-19 disinfectant tunnel

[FILES] Opebi Senior High School, Ikeja. Photo: FACEBOOK/JOSUAINSPIRATIONS

To combat the spread of Coronavirus in Lagos State while schools prepare to reopen fully, an advertising agency, X3M Ideas, has donated a handwashing facility and Glo MiFi internet modems with unlimited data to Opebi Senior High School, Ikeja.

The facility, located at the entrance to the Opebi School complex, which houses the Opebi Junior School and Senior High School, is a well-secure, clear-view panel fence where the beneficiary community can walk through the disinfectant tunnel before accessing the school. It also allows free airflow with good headroom to give an appealing ambiance.

The tunnel is fixed with 10 wash hand stands, automatic liquid soap, and sanitiser decanters. The walk-through area is equipped with two digital thermometers and all equipment are self-operational to avoid human contamination.

Principal of the school, Mrs Olugbewesa Kofoworola, lauded the gesture, saying X3M Ideas has brought a world-class facility to her school.

“We hope to maintain it by the grace of God. The facility has brought Opebi Senior Grammar School from obscurity to limelight and elevated it to an international school standard,” she said.

Reflecting on the project , Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Wahab Alawiye-King, who chaired the commissioning, said: “We know what COVID-19 has done throughout the world and we are to adapt to the new normal and part of the new normal is what we are here to commission.”

Steve Babaeko, Chief Executive Officer, X3M Ideas, said: “This is our eighth year in business and every year, we would always come back to renovate part of a public school in Lagos.

“This year, in view of COVID-19, it became imperative to create the hand-washing station just to continue to maintain the high level of hygiene among students and ensure we help flatten the COVID-19 curve and make sure all the wonderful health workers who have put in the time to help manage the crisis don’t have to do more work.”

