Lagos tertiary institutions to reopen September 14 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left) listening to the 90-year-old Mama Adepeju Johnson, who was in the building hit by the crashed helicopter narrating her ordeal during the Governor’s visit to the site… yesterday

• Primary, Secondary Schools Get Sept 21 Tentative Date



• ‘Decision On Hospitality, Entertainment Businesses Next Month’



• Gov. Visits Site Of Helicopter Crash, To Reconstruct Damaged Property

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, announced that tertiary institutions in Lagos would reopen for academic activities from September 14, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu also informed primary and secondary schools to begin the process of reopening on September 21 but noted that the decision was not cast in stone yet. This was because it could still be subjected to a review, based on advisory from the state Ministry of Health.

The governor said that, as predicted, cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) positivity would peak in August, as the state has continued witnessing a drop in the number of positive cases over the last two weeks.

He further stated that restaurants would continue to open to in-door dinning services, but at a maximum of 50 occupants, while bars, lounge, and cinemas would still not open for business.

The governor said the state government was sympathetic to business owners, especially those in the hospitality and entertainment industry. He disclosed that government was reviewing the likely reopening of businesses in that sector and that a decision on their reopening would be taken in September.

On the return of international flights, Sanwo-Olu said the state government would be working with the aviation industry and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the reopening of airports for international flights.

He added that he would hold meetings with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) management as well as personally visit the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to ensure that adequate measures were put in place before international flights fully take off.

He also said the Eko TeleMed had been coordinating home-based care strategy and medical personnel had been visiting those receiving COVID-19 treatment at home.

Sanwo-Olu urged citizens not to take the easing of lockdown in the state for granted, while earlier directives for civil servants in the state still prevailed. He disclosed that the state now has 14 testing laboratories that can conduct COVID-19 test.

Earlier in the day, the governor visited the site where an helicopter crashed on Friday at Salvation Road, Opebi area of the state, pledging that the government would do everything possible to reconstruct and renovate houses and property damaged as a result of the crash.

Sanwo-Olu, during an on the spot assessment, gave glory to God for His protection, because so many people were not affected by the incident.

According to the governor, the state government would work with Federal Government agencies to do integrity tests on the houses as well as commence the reconstruction and renovation of the places that had been affected by the crash.

He also stated that the government would offer necessary assistance to the elderly ones and the affected residents. While consoling with the families of the three people that lost their lives, he prayed for God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

