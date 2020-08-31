Lagos traffic system increases routes

By Jane Chijioke

The Lagos Traffic Information System (LATIS), which provides real-time traffic information, has been expanded.

LATIS is a state-of-the-art solution specially developed and designed by JCDecaux Grace Lake, the Nigerian subsidiary of JCDecaux.

It delivers a solution that gives citizens real-time information on traffic, through digital traffic arches at key junctions across Lagos.

Country Manager, Nigeria, Mr. Dele Odugbemi, said within two years, LATIS has helped ease traffic flow in the city by suggesting alternative routes and estimating times of arrival for travellers.

According to him, the data collated from the LATIS system has proved extremely valuable to the state government.

He said: “With the support we have received from the Lagos State government, we are thrilled to announce an expansion of our investments by increasing the number of routes on our LATIS network.

“As Lagos is an aspiring megacity, the data and traffic support provided by our LATIS network is extremely beneficial as it provides commuters with the information they need to make decisions regarding their travel times and schedules especially when traveling through notoriously congested routes.”

The LATIS expansion comes as JCDecaux Grace Lake increases the capacity of its innovative self-cleaning automatic public toilets programme, located at Lagos’ busiest bus stations.

Launched in 2018, the toilets boast a capacity of 40,000 people freely using the services every month. The toilets’ capacity will be increased by 100 per cent in October.

Managing Partner of Grace Lake Partners, Mr Ladi Delano, said: “The expansion of the LATIS network and increase of the public toilets’ capacity is indicative of our commitment to ensuring that we make critical investments in the communities where we operate.”