Lagos unveils smart meter initiative 

By Charles Okonji

As part of commitment towards bridging metering gap in the state, the Lagos State Government in collaboration with Eko Innovation Centre, has unveiled a Smart Meter Initiative tagged “The Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon 2020”

The initiative is expected to significantly reduce the revenue leakages in the sector and ultimately improve last-mile electricity supply.

In his opening remarks, the Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu noted that the launch marks a significant milestone in the implementation plan of the State Government towards improving access to electricity in the state, adding that it is also in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 7 of the UN which aspires to drive universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030.

Sanwo-Olu pointed out that increased electricity access is one of the priority mandates of his administration given its significance in ultimately driving economic development of the State to enable it achieve the objective of making Lagos a 21st century Economy.

“Lagos Smart Meter Initiative is an important way for the Lagos Government to demonstrate its commitment to improving electricity access and reliability for Lagosians. We believe that adequate metering of Lagosians and in turn Nigerians, would increase willingness to pay for electricity, improve productivity, and more importantly, continue to improve the living conditions of our people,” the Governor stressed.

In his keynote address, the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, noted that local design and production of affordable meters would be transformational for the industry and the economy at large.

Jedy-Agba said; “Lagos is an important state in Nigeria in terms of size, economy and resources. With a population of over 20million and the 5th highest GDP in Africa, Lagos is by far the biggest economy in Nigeria. Therefore, getting access to electricity right in Lagos is critical for access to electricity in the entire country.”

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote said the initiative is expected to provide access to affordable smart meters for Lagosians to improve electricity supply, monitoring, and trust between electricity providers adding that end users while preventing revenue leakage.

According to him, it is also expected to drive innovation and creativity while generating new interest in young people for the sector.

Odusote noted; “Over the years, despite significant investments and resolutions around power generation and distribution, there remains a huge metering gap of over 60 per-cent of electricity consumers in Lagos and Nigeria. This metering gap is what we are seeking to bridge through the Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon.”

Like this: Like Loading...