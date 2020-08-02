Lala Akindoju blows hot over Kaduna Killings

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

NOLLYWOOD actress and producer, Lala Akindoju, has reacted to the recent killings in Kaduna State.

The actress took to her Instagram page to plead with the necessary authorities to take swift actions to end the killings which have claimed a lot of lives.

“Is this how we are really going to sit and the killings in Southern Kaduna won’t stop?” she asked.

“They say it’s beyond El-Rufai, but people are dying. Have you seen the pictures of how people are being massacred? We are all tired but we are still here. What can we really do?

“There’s really no value for life in this country. We are praying, we are speaking up, what more can we do? It’s not until a friend or family member is killed in Kaduna that we become uneasy. The silence is deafening. So far we are still in this country, it could be anybody tomorrow. Sigh!” she further stated.

Earlier in the week, singer Joel lost his father to the killings.

