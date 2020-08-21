Lalong tasks Assembly Speaker on service to constituents

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, to continue to dedicate his life to the service of his constituents and the state.

Lalong made the call in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on the occasion of Ayuba`s 34th birthday on Friday in Jos.

The governor said that this would endear him more to the people and provide him greater opportunities for service.

“We have every reason to thank God for giving you good health, wisdom and the courage to steer the ship of the House.

“You have ensured that there is a mutual and collaborative relationship between the House and other arms of government which has assisted in carrying out people-oriented programmes and projects across the state,”he said.

He commended the speaker for being a worthy son, whose love and passion for the youths, the poor and vulnerable was being demonstrated in all his activities.

Lalong prayed for God’s continued guidance and divine wisdom for the speaker in the task of leading the assembly.

